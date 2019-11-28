SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL RESULTS

The Division of Teacher Education and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club advanced to the final of the 2019 ECGC Island Sip Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship with semi-final victories at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.



The Division of Teacher Education defeated the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies 33-22, after leading throughout the match 9-6, 15-12, 25-7.

In the other semi-final, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club had a much more difficult route to the finals, having to overcome a spirited Bethel Young Lasses to eventually win 26-21.

The 3rd Place Play-off and Final will be played tomorrow afternoon also at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field. At 2:30, Bethel Young Lasses will take on the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies in the 3rd Place Play-off. The final will be between the Division of Teacher Education and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club at 3:30.

The Presentation Ceremony will be held immediately after the Final.







