Sion Hill Team defeated Young Challengers 28-22, in the C and R Enterprises Knock-Out Division of the Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon at 5:45, Dutch Lady Clinchers will square-off with Grant Thornton Stars at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related