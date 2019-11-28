NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Sandy Bay dominated Mt Grenan 6-1 as they continued their unbeaten run at the Chile Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Jamal Baptiste netted a hat-trick for Sandy Bay and there was a goal each by Omar Lavia, Cameron Osment and Christlee Ballantyne, while the goal for Mt Grenan was converted by Keon Williams.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon, at 4:15, with another Village Team Division encounter also at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







