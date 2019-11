In the 2nd semi-final of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship, KE-BEZ Pride and Joy and Greggs F.C will clash at the Richland Park Oval this afternoon. The match is scheduled to kick-off, at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related