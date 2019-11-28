BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL FIXTURES

This afternoon, Mona Academy will meet System Three (1) at 4:30, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Women’s Knock-Out Final of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.
Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Je Belles will play against System Three in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Knock-Out Final.
The Championship will climax on Saturday with the Firms Division 3rd and 4th Place, the Firms Final and the Presentation Ceremony at the Grammar School Playing Field.
