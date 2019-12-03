GREGGS SOFTBALL CRICKET

Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble are the Champions of this year’s Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN/FLOW Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship.

In last Sunday’s Final at the Greggs Playing Field they defeated Hard Hitters by 12 runs to clinch the title. The match was reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out Ah 107-6 off 17 overs (Javid Harry 27 not out, Shawn Williams 2-7, Kenson Dalzell 2-34 runs), Hard Hitters 95-9 off 17 overs (Junan Baptiste 22, Davian Barnum 4-17).



Third place went to Sion Hill Tallawahs who beat Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem by 59 runs in the third-place play-off.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 148-8 off 20 overs (Marlon Baptiste 43, Teroy Roberts 35, Wayne Garraway 4-26), Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem 89 off 18.5 overs (Shamic Roberts 4-15).







