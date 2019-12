Two matches will be played this afternoon, in the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

At 5:00, DIGI/Health Combined will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, then at 5:45, the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture will oppose Sea and Airport/CWSA Combined.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related