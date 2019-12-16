HIGH SURF/SMALL CRAFT

A High-surf advisory and small-craft warning remain in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the country continues to be impacted by a strong high pressure system centered over the central North Atlantic.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service said the high pressure system has been generating easterly to east north-easterly surface winds of 20 – 25 knots and easterly to east north-easterly swells of 7ft – 8ft.

Met officials said a further deterioration in these conditions is expected into Wednesday afternoon, as swells are expected to peak near 11ft and wind speeds increasing to 25 – 30 knots.

According to the Met Office, large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, northern-eastern and south-eastern coastlines. It said these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

The High-surf advisory and small-craft warning will remain in effect until noon tomorrow Wednesday 18th December.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that winds of 25 – 30 knots or greater and seas equal to or greater than 10ft are forecast to affect the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The Met Office said the high surf advisory and small craft warning may be extended if conditions warrant.







