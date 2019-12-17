SVG TO HOST CARICOM HEADS MEETING

The Directors of Sports Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and Presidents of the Athletics Associations of the countries will meet via Teleconference on 17th January to plan next year’s 15th CARICOM 10K Road Race which will take place in St Vincent and the Grenadines on 28th June, 2020 prior to the 41st Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government.

The race will be co-ordinated by the CARICOM Secretariat in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Team Athletics SVG.

The leading Men and Women distance runners of CARICOM will participate in the CARICOM 10K Road Race. At least two runners from each member country are expected to compete.







