SVG’S BLACK SANDS SWIM SQUAD LATEST

ELTO-NIQUE Leonard won a gold medal, 2 silver medals and a bronze for the Black Sands Swim Squad at last weekend’s 2019 Invitational Swimming Championships at the Trinidad Aquatic Center, in Port of Spain. Leonard placed third overall in the Girls 8 years and under category.

Zariel Nelson won 2 silver medals in the Girls 9-10 years events, while Jamie Joachim won a gold and 2 silver medals in the Girls 11-12 years age group, and Abigail De Shong won a silver medal and 2 bronze medals in the same age group.

Mya De Freitas was also among the medal winners. In the 13-14 years category, she took 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals.

The Vincentian Boys swimmers were also among the medals winners. Seth Byron won a bronze medal in the 9-10 age group, and Eltonique Leonard won 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Black Sands Swim Squad also had medal winning success in the relays. In the Girls 11-12 years age group Jamie Joachim, Kennice Greene, Zariel Nelson and Abigail De Shong won the gold medal in the 4 x 100-metres freestyle relay, as well as in the 4 x 50-metres freestyle relay.

The Boys 15 years an over relay team of Bryson George, Kenale Alleyne, Kyle Dougan and Aaron De Freitas won the bronze medal in the 4 x 50 freestyle relay.

A 15-member Black Sands Swim Squad team from St Vincent and the Grenadines competed against their counterparts from Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and St. Lucia.







