HAIROUN/NLA NE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, SV United comfortably swept aside Awesome FC 4-nil to book a spot in the semi-final stage of the Club Division Championship of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Akram Edwards netted two of the goals for SV United, with a goal each by Shaville Barker and Jodd William.

Je Belles FC will meet Owia United in the first semi-final fixture in the Club Division at 4:15, this afternoon also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

The Club Division Final is slated for Sunday 19th January, while the Championship is scheduled to climax on Sunday 2nd February with the Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony.







