SPECIAL OLYMPICS SVG HOSTS KICK IT CLINIC

Special Olympics St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the first KICK IT Unified Football Clinic for the year on Saturday afternoon, at the Victoria Park beginning at 1:00.

The Clinic will involve persons with and without intellectual disabilities training and competing as teammates. Since 2016 the programme has been sponsored by Mustique Charitable Trust, FIFA Football for Hope and FLOW.

There will be five zones. The Georgetown Zone at the Chile Playing Field in Georgetown; the Calliaqua Zone at the Calliaqua Playing Field; the Bequia Zone at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth; the Kingstown Zone at Victoria Park; and the Layou Zone at the Layou Playing Field.

The KICK IT Unified Football programme is Special Olympics SVG’s first Unified Special Olympics training activities and will take place throughout the year in Bocce (BO-TRAY), Football, Swimming, Tennis and Track and Field.







