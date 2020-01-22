RRL ANNIVERSARY

The Rainbow Radio League Inc. (RRL), an emergency communications first responder organization is today celebrating 25 years of service to SVG and the wider Caribbean.

RRL Director, Donald De Riggs, said the League has achieved a lot with a little over the years, but he noted that they need additional communications resources if their service is to be most effective.

A release from the League said, the RRL was launched from the summit of Mt. St. Andrews on Sunday, January 22nd, 1995. On that occasion, five radio amateurs, with radio equipment including a battery and tent, set up camp on the summit of the mountain

The Rainbow Radio League Inc. (RRL), members are volunteers who are mainly licensed radio amateurs (Hams). The RRL is also an active member of NEMO’s Telecom sub-committee.

Its members have provided damage assessment services following tropical storms in SVG, as well as being part of first responder teams to Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica following the devastation by violent storms in those islands.

The main 25th anniversary activity will be an awards ceremony to be held in November of this year, where members, sponsors and other support organizations will be recognized for their contributions to the RRL.







