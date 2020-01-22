PM NEWS CONFERENCE

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the benefits which St. Vincent and the Grenadines can derive from closer relations with Russia.
The Prime Minister led a five-member delegation on an official visit to Russia earlier this month.
Speaking at a News Conference yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves noted that Russia is among the most developed countries in the world.
While in Russia, the Prime Minister was involved in a series of discussions with Russian Government officials on mutually agreed issues.
He also participated in a Forum on Sustainable Development, and a Forum on Climate Change.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines established Diplomatic Relations with the Russian Federation in September 2002.
