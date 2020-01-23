The 2020 Schools Sports Programme will get underway

tomorrow afternoon, with the Volleyball Championships at the Girls High School Hard Court at Richmond Hill at 2:30.

The Under-15 Cricket Championships will begin next Monday, and the Under-19 Cricket Championship will begin on 3rd February, while the Boys and Girls Basketball Championships will commence on 7th February.

The Primary Schools Track and Field Championship will be held on 16th April, and will be followed the next day by the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships.







