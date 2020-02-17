SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL FINALS

The Medical Schools Combined won this year’s Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship, with a 31-30 victory over Blue Chip Basketball Academy in the Final in windy conditions at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday afternoon.

The teams were level at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Medical Schools Combined finished the second quarter in the lead at 15-11 only for the scores to be tied again at 21-21 at the end of the third quarter before the Medical Schools Combined held their nerves to come away 31-30 winners and clinch the Title.

Shazaad Khan had a game high of 13 points for Medical Schools Combined. The lead scorer for Blue Chip Basketball Academy was Reon Ollivierre with 10 points.

Shazaad Khan took the Awards as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Medical College Combined, the MVP of the Final, as well as MVP of the Tournament. Reon Ollivierre of the Blue Chip Academy was adjudged the Best Defensive Player of the Tournament.

The Most Valuable Player Awards for the competing clubs went to Maxroy Dublin of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club, Hanson Walker of the Division of Teacher Education, Amenzia Johnny of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, Maxie Dublin of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, and Jonelson Compton of Blue Chip Basketball Academy.

The 2020 Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball is up next, from Wednesday 19th February at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.







