Shallow House (BURGENDY) with 917 points retained the Title of the Petit Bordel Secondary School Athletics Championships at the Cumberland Playing Field, on Friday.

Second was Rodney House (YELLOW) with 911 points, third Stephens House (ORANGE) with 895 points, and Williams House (PURPLE) fourth on 636 points.







