PREMIER, 1ST & WOMEN’S CRICKET RESULTS

FLOW Radcliffe defeated Victors (1) by 122 runs, in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, on Sunday.

The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 221 for 5 declared; (Gidron Pope 59, Deron Greaves 58, Romano Pierre 36; Kenson Dalzell 2 for 42, Luke Wilson 2 for 50, and 122 for 3 declared; (Gidron Pope 79, Tijourn Pope 31), Victors (1) 140; (Kenson Dalzell 47; Asif Hooper 5 for 49, Richie Richards 3 for 15).

Set 204 to win, Victors (1) 81 all out; Atticus Browne 32; (Asif Hooper 7 for 33, to finish with match figures of 12 for 82).

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, Guardian General Saints took 1st innings lead over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) in a drawn match.

The scores: Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 71; (Ray Charles 7 for 39, Jeremy Layne 3 for 32), and 240 for 5; (Rickford Walker 97, Kevin Abraham 66 not out; Geron Wyllie 3 for 66).

Guardian General Saints 193; (Jordan Samuel 58, Seon Sween 47; Darius Martin 3 for 17, Cosnel Morris 3 for 31).

In the National Lotteries Authority 1st Division 50-overs Championship, Smashers beat Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward by 3 wickets in Group “A” at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward 165 off 27.3-overs; (Veno Da Souza 53; Javid Harry 4 for 48, Darren Russell 4 for 53), Smashers 166 for 7 off 20-overs; (Kirton Lavia 64; Phillip Baptiste 3 for 39).

Also, in Group “A”, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) crushed St Vincent Distillers Glamorgan by 121 runs at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 235 off 36.5-overs; Parnel Browne 65, Peter Morris 31; Adolphus Campbell 3 for 36, Enrique Grant 3 for 58), St. Vincent Distillers Glamorgan 114 off 26.2-overs; Gerald Gould 3 for 15, Vertil Davis 3 for 24 and Parnel Browne 3 for 31).

Group “B” leaders, Keegan’s Bequia XI kept their unbeaten record intact with a 78 runs win over Radcliffe (2) at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Keegan’s Bequia XI 212 off 37.1-overs; (Cosmus Hachshaw 46, Jarell Edwards 42; Kyle Bobb 4 for 25), Radcliffe (2) 134 off 28.4-overs; (Webster Roban 31; Iran Mack 4 for 28, Chelson Stowe 3 for 21).

There were wins for defending champions, United Survivors and J.G and Sons Tigress in the Women’s Super40 Championship.

United Survivors beat CJ MSDA Julius Anthony Northern Stars by nine wickets at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.

The scores: CJ MSDA Julius Anthony Northern Stars 55 off 13.2-overs; (Cordel Jack 5 for 9), United Survivors 56 for 1 off 8-overs; (Kimone Homer was unbeaten on 24).

J.G and Sons Tigress defeated Radcliffe Girls by 9 wickets at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: Radcliffe Girls 89 for 7 off 18.4-overs; (Tomeisha Brackin 32; Stacy-Ann Adams 5 for 6), J.G and Sons Tigress 92 for 1 off 9.3-overs; (Edelyn Turtin 54 not out).











Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related