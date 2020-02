In yesterday afternoon’s match of the Richland Park Netball Championship, V-SPORT Youths eased past Caesars Real Estate Dynamics Girls 27-21 at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

The Championship will continue on Thursday afternoon, when KE-BEZ Vultures will clash with BA Strikers at 5:30, also at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.







