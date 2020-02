This afternoon, at 4:45, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association will hold its Annual General Meeting at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

The Meeting will receive and adopt the Minutes of the last Annual General Meeting held on 15th March, 2018; Review Matters Arising; receive and adopt the Association’s Annual Report for 2019; receive and adopt the Association’s Audited Financial Statements for 2019; hold elections for a new Executive among other matters.







