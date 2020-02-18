SVG 1ST CONCACAF UNDER-20 FOOTBALL MATCH

St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Football Team suffered a 3-nil defeat to Guyana Under-20, in their Group “A” opening match of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Football Championship at the Nicaragua National Stadium in Managua last night.

O-SAFA Simpson was the outstanding player for Guyana to give his team a 2-nil lead by half time. Omari Glasgow converted in the 68th minute to complete the 3-nil win.

In last night’s other match Nicaragua defeated Montserrat 4-nil.

Tonight, Guadeloupe will meet Belize, and Curacao will oppose St Martin. St Vincent and the Grenadines next match will take place tomorrow against Nicaragua.







