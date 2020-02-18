WINDIES LOST TO INDIA-ICC WOMEN’S WARM UP

West Indies Women loss by 2 runs in their last ICC Women’s Twenty/20 Warm-up Cricket match against India at Brisbane, Australia today.

The scores: India Women 107 for 8 off 20-overs, West Indies Women 105 for 7 off 20-overs.

West Indies Women will play their 1st Group “A” match of the ICC Women’s World Cup against Thailand Women at Perth, Western Australia on Saturday.

However, Australia Women sealed a 4-wicket win with 3 balls to spare over South Africa Women in their Warm-up match at Brisbane today.

The scores: South Africa Women 147 for 6 off 20-overs, Australia Women 150 for 6 off 19.3-overs.







