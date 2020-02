Opening matches in the 2020 National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship were won by Vintage Gold Masters and Richmond Hill Masters at Victoria Park, last night.

A brace by Nicolai Williams gave Vintage Gold Masters a 2-nil win over South Leeward Masters and Richmond Hill Masters trounced the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 6-1.

The Tournament will continue tomorrow at Victoria Park.







