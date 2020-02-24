CONCACAF UNDER-20S FOOTBALL RESULTS

St Vincent and the Grenadines suffered a 3-2 defeat against the U.S Virgin Islands in their last Group “A” match of the 2020 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Football Championship Qualifying in Nicaragua, last night.

On Friday, St Vincent and the Grenadines hammered Montserrat 5-nil to record their first win.

Yesterday, host Nicaragua sealed a 1-nil win over Guyana in the other Group “A” encounter.

In Group “D”, Barbados thumped Cayman Islands 3-nil, while Puerto Rico and Bermuda played to a two draw.







