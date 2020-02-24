RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

In the Richland Park Netball Championship, High Park United defeated Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls 51-49 at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School, yesterday afternoon.

In last Saturday’s match, Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls beat 3Js Valley Strikers 44-15.

Today, 4th place 3Js Valley Strikers will clash with 1st place, High Park United in the 1st semi-final, while on Thursday, 2nd place Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls Star Girls will face 3rd place KE-BEZ Vultures.

Both matches will shoot-off at 5:30, and will also be played at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related