SVG JUNIOR OPEN SQUASH FINAL RESULTS

This year’s 3-Day National Junior Squash Championships climaxed on Sunday at the National Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue, in Kingstown.

Jayden George defeated Dru Samuel 11-6, 11-LOVE, 11-8 to win the Boys Under-11 Title; Jaydon Williams won the won the Boys Under-13/15 Title beating Jayden George 11-5, 11-3, 13-11; Rashid Constance clinched the Boys Under-19 with a 8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-6, win over Mikhail Quashie, and Nadira Morgan won the Girls Under-19 Title with a 11-3, 11-5, 12-10 victory over Ciara George.

In the Boys Under-11, Luke Pierre beat Keanu Edwards 11-8, 2-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the 5/6 place playoff, and in the 3/4 place playoff, Roshawn Paul won from Josiah Pierre 11-8, 11-6, 12-10.

In the Boys Under-13/15s 3/4 place playoff, Dru Samuel defeated Lebern Matthew, 11-2, 11-LOVE, 11-2. Jayden Williams had the better of Laron Jones 11-LOVE, 11-1, 11-1.



Meanwhile, in the Girls Under-19s 3/4 playoff, La-Rika Jones won from Talise Edwards 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.







