High Park United reached the Final of the 2020 Richland Park Netball Championship with a 38-25 victory over 3Js Valley Strikers at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School, yesterday afternoon.

The other finalist will be decided on Thursday afternoon, when Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls will meet KE-BEZ Vultures in the second semi-final also at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School at 5:30.







