Veteran Vincentian cyclist, Leroy Constantine will attempt to beat his three-year record for the Maroon Hill Cycle Climb when he rides from Greggs to the top of Maroon Hill on the 14th of this month.

Constantine first did the Maroon Hill Cycle Ride in 1987 in a time of 19 minutes. He bettered that time 30 years later when, in 2017 he completed the ride in 7 minutes, 59 seconds. Now 69 years, Constantine hopes to improve on that time.







