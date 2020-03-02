SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education were in winner’s row in the 2020 Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, last Friday afternoon.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) defeated defending champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2), 25-15, 25-16, 25-22.

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education then required four sets to beat Medical Schools Combined 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21 to maintain their unbeaten run in the Championship so far.

Round one will be completed on Wednesday.







