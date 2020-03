Largo Height beat Sparta FC 5-nil in one of five matches played on Sunday in the St Vincent and the Grenadines National Football Club Championships.

In the other results, Pride and Joy defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2-1, Sion Hill also beat Bequia United 2-1, North Leeward Predators and SV United played to a one all draw, while Hope International and Awesome FC played to a goalless draw.







