SEC. SCHOOLS BASKETBALL RESULTS

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs defeated the Girls High School 42-16 in the Girls Division of the Secondary Schools Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday.

Top scorer for Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School was Zanique Vincent with 12 points.

In the Boys Championship, Union Island Secondary School won by default over George Stevens Secondary School.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School had a 31-18 victory over the St Vincent Grammar School.

The top scorer for Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School was Kirtney Franklyn with 10 points, while Verrol Sam with 13 points was the leading scorer the St Vincent Grammar School.

Meanwhile, Union Island Secondary School outplayed St Martin’s Secondary School 69-10. Top scorer for Union Island Secondary School was Seon Alexander with 35 points.







