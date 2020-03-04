CENTRAL LEEWARD SEC. SCHOOL SPORTS



Scott House (RED) with 1098 points won the Central Leeward Secondary School’s Athletics Championships Title for a record 5th time on Sunday at Victoria Park in Kingstown.

Second was Lewis House (ORANGE) with (1085 points), Bailey House third (1080 points) and James House (681 points).

The Junior Girls champion was VAL-CHRIS La Borde of James House with 38 points and Jahiem Williams of Lewis House was Boys Champion with 32 points.

Ulanda Lewis of Scott House emerged the Intermediate Girls champion with 48 points, and Intermediate Boys champion was Oryan Velox of Bailey House with 36 points.

The Senior Girls champion was Marlene Richards of Lewis House with 38 points, and Jacques Edwards of Scott House was the Senior Boys champion with 48 points.

The Victrix Ludorium was Ulanda Lewis of Scott House with 49 points, Jacques Edwards of Scott House was the Victor Ludorium.

36-events were held on Sunday.







