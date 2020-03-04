TEAM ATHLETICS SVG CARIFTA TRIALS

A 10-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Athletics team will compete in Trinidad and Tobago’s CARIFTA Games Trials on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be the second attempt for members of the team to qualify for the 49th CARIFTA Games in Hamilton, Bermuda over the Easter Weekend, after they came close to qualifying for the Games at Team Athletics SVG’s trials at the Sion Hill Playing Field on 22nd February. At those trials, Ulanda Lewis, was the only local athlete to have met the qualifying standard for Girls Under-17 100-metres.

The athletes to compete in this weekend’s Trinidad and Tobago CARIFTA Games Trials are Amal Glasgow in the Boys Under-17 400-metres; Nellie Ambriton in the Boys Under-17 800-metres; Kyle Lawrence in the boys Under-17 100-metres and 200-metres; Romar Stapleton in the Boys Under-20 100-metres and 200-metres; Ashanti Richards in the Girls Under-17 800-metres and 1500-metres; Marlene Richards in the Girls Under-17 800-metres and 1500-metres; Ulanda Lewis in the Girls Under-17 100-metres and 200-metres; Annicia Richards in the Girls Under-20 400-metres and Odesha John-Nanton in the Girls Under-20 400-metres Hurdles.







