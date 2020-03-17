NLA NATIONAL SPORTS COUNCIL SPORTS AWARDS

18 of St Vincent and the Grenadines outstanding sportswomen, sportsmen, Coaches and Sports Associations in 2019 have been nominated for this year’s Sports Awards.

The 2020 National Sports Council’s Sports Awards Ceremony is still scheduled for Saturday evening at the Auditorium of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College in Villa at 7:00.

The Awards will be in the categories Junior Sportsman of the Year, Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Senior Sportsman of the Year, Senior Sports Woman of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Sport Association of the Year.







