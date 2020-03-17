SVG SQUASH ASSN. SUSPENDS & POSTPONE TOURNEY’S

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association has suspended the Junior Development Program with immediate effective until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Association also postponed, the Junior National Championships scheduled for 20th to 21st March; National Doubles Championships for 6th to 9th April; Junior Graded Championships for 22nd to 25th April; the Senior National Championships for 5th to 8th May; SVG General Services Masters Open for 28th to 31st May and SVG General Services Open for 18th to 21st June.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association will provide updates regarding the planned resumption of the Junior Development Program and reschedule dates of postponed tournaments.







