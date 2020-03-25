CMO CRUISESHIP WORKERS

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the Ministry of Health is continuing to put measures in place to stem the spread of Coronavirus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Dr. Keizer-Beache said the Ministry has stepped up surveillance for returning nationals who are employed in the Cruise Ship industry.

The Chief Medical Officer said the individuals will be treated in line with the COVID-19 international protocols and has urged the public to continue to assist the Ministry in its efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.







