Persons wishing to participate in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition can access all the necessary information online.

Local Representative of the Competition, Jodie Dennie, said all information and www.competitions.thercs.org.

This year’s competition is being held with the theme; ‘Climate Action and the Commonwealth’.

The theme calls upon young people to consider their position and power in bringing about change, and how the Commonwealth can be used as a tool for positive action.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Interface program, Miss Dennie said the online portal provides persons with all the resources necessary to participate in the competition.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related