CARLOS JAMES RESIGNATION

Government Senator Carlos James has tendered his resignation as Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, March 20, 2020.

Mr. James said it was a distinct honour to have served the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the last four years and to have supported our government’s quest towards the continued development of our country through the strengthening of our legislature.

He extends gratitude to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for affording him the opportunity to be of service to the nation in his former capacity as Senator and Deputy Speaker.

Mr. James also thanks Parliamentary Colleagues, friends and family, for their unwavering support.

He said he will place an even greater focus and amplification of my service to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.







