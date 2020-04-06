WINDIES CRICKET TOUR OF NZ MOST UNLIKELY

New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer, David White says New Zealand’s tour of the West Indies in July is now “most unlikely”, especially with the country currently into day eight of a four-week lockdown, and the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continuing to engulf the world.

White said that the series against the Netherlands, Scotland and Ireland were also in doubt because of the COVID-19 virus which has already infected over a million people worldwide and caused in excess of 58,000 deaths.

New Zealand and West Indies are scheduled to meet in three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty/20 Internationals from 8th to 19th July.

The Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda is to host the opening two One Day Internationals, with Dominica’s Windsor Park hosting the final ODI and the opening Twenty/20 International. The final two Twenty/20s are scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

All three countries have reported cases of COVID-19, with the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica instituting curfews. New Zealand has reported 868 cases with a single death.

South Africa are scheduled to follow New Zealand for a tour of the Caribbean, starting at the end of July and into August when they will play two Tests and five Twenty/20 Internationals.







