TA SVG OBSERVED WORLD HEALTH DAY

Today is being observed as World Health Day, and Team Athletics St Vincent and the Grenadines (TASVG) is paying homage to the healthcare workers/providers of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the entire global community.

Team Athletics St Vincent and the Grenadines in a release say that are very conscious that the novel COVID-19 pandemic has brought into focus the tremendous sacrifices being made everywhere, but doctors, nurses, midwives and all categories of healthcare providers. Daily, they all put their own lives at risk in pursuit of saving the lives of others.

All of Team Athletics SVG, athletes, coaches, technical officials, administrators and volunteers, today, say a most sincere, thank you, to their medical fraternity, doctors, nurses, midwives, and they applaud the work they have done and continue to do for all of St Vincent and the Grenadines, including their stakeholders.

Team Athletics say that they proud of their Healthcare providers who are at this time pressured beyond measure in the face of a silent enemy, COVID-19, the full dynamics of which they are all yet to understand.

Today, the World Health Day 2020, Team Athletics SVG calls on all Vincentians to join with them in celebrating their healthcare providers. Team Athletics SVG once more urge all their stakeholders to heed the advice of their medical fraternity and adhere to the established protocols aimed at enhancing their capacity to defeat COVID-19.







