API CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

The Agency for Public Information, API has announced the launch of its social media campaign, being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Digicel, Jax and Alston “Becket” Cyrus.

The API said the campaign is being done, to increase awareness as to the importance of washing your hands and physical distancing in the fight against COVID-19.

The campaign is scheduled to be launched tomorrow (Wednesday April 8th) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, beginning at 10 a.m.

Physical distancing would be strictly adhered to as a result VC3 would be streaming live; media houses are encouraged to make use of this facility to access the information.







