SIR VIV WINDIES WOMEN CRICKET TEAM

Sir Vivian Richards believes Cricket West Indies missed an opportunity to improve Women’s cricket after their first World Cup win and again when the region hosted the event in 2018.

According to Sir Viv, a National Hero in his native Antigua and Barbuda, the missed opportunities meant there is now an uphill task for the women in the region to get to the level where they can, again, win world tournaments.

Recently, Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave, indicated that his organization would be doing all it could to ensure that the regional tournament for women continued despite the fear of COVID-19 spread in the Caribbean.

The CEO was speaking about the Women’s Super50 Cup as well as the inaugural Regional Under-19 Women’s Championship.







