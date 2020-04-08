The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment has disclosed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one more case of the coronavirus or COVID 19.

A release from the Ministry said the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA has reported results on an additional 4 samples that were sent for testing – three were negative for COVID-19 and one was positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry said these results bring the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to eight, and disclosed that they were all imported cases. The Ministry said one of the patients has already made a full recovery. Thus, there are currently 7 active cases.

According to the Ministry, the patient who tested positive is a Vincentian national and has been in isolation since the sample was taken for testing. The patient is being monitored and all close contacts have been identified. The Ministry also gave the assurance that all additional public health measures, including the implementation of additional quarantine will be applied where required.

The Ministry reminded the public to continue to practise the basic but highly effective public health measures of hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing and strict adherence to quarantine to keep the population safe from COVID-19.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related