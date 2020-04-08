NATIONAL INSURANCE SERVICE COVID19

Assistance may be forthcoming from the National Insurance Services, the NIS, for persons who show employment situation has been negatively impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The NIS said it is considering the implementation of a COVID-19 Temporary Unemployment Benefit for workers who have been laid-off as a consequence of the pandemic.

In a release issued yesterday, the NIS said the current and anticipated debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of Vincentians require, among other things, targeted, timely and temporary responses by Social Protection Systems.

The NIS said it will continue its mandate of protecting its people in uncertain times, and is currently awaiting the legislative authority to initiate the programme.

It said the objectives of the programme include: providing temporary replacement income which will protect some working families from falling into the poverty trap as a result of job losses due to the challenges which have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

The programme is also intended to stimulate consumption and economic activities; and to assist affected persons whilst searching for new jobs.







