SCHOOL CLOSURE

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince said schools across the country will remain closed for an additional two weeks beginning next Tuesday, April 14th.

The minister made the announcement as he contributed to the debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill in Parliament last evening.

Schools across the nation closed on March 20th, one week earlier than the scheduled Easter break, due to the COVID-19 virus which is countries globally.

The minister said after consultations with all stakeholders it has been decided that the reopening of schools on April 14th will not be in the best interest of the country amid the covid-19 pandemic.

He further stated that training for teachers is currently in place to ensure the delivery of educational programs to students while they are at home via the internet.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related