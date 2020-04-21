NIS AND JOB LOSSSES

More than five hundred Insured Employees have already lost their jobs since the COVID 19 Pandemic reached the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS), Stewart Haynes while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Mr. Haynes said more than thirty businesses have already closed and the N.I.S has been making some headway in assisting those people who have lost their jobs.

Mr. Haynes said the National Insurance Services commenced its fortnightly Temporary Unemployment payments last Friday, April 17th

The NIS is offering the temporary unemployment benefit for 13 weeks in the first instance, from April 17th to July 17th, 2020.

Stewart Haynes, Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related