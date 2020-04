Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne has announced that the Isolation Centre which was constructed at Argyle for persons testing positive for Covid 19, is expected to be ready for use this week.

He made the announcement on Friday, as he provided an update on this country’s response to the global health crisis.

Minister Browne also disclosed that over the past week, about 400 persons have been released from quarantine.

Hon. Luke Browne, Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment

