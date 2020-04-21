NTRC-INTERNET

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC, has announced that its Subsidized Internet Service is now available for persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with households that meet the relevant criteria.

The NTRC said priority would be given to households that have not had fixed internet service within the past 2 years; households that have access to a desktop, laptop, or tablet; and households that consist of students in Grade 6, Forms 4 & 5, attending the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College or enrolled in online/distance teaching courses.

According to the NTRC, the internet service would be provided for a period of two years at a cost of $10.00 per month.

Application forms can be downloaded from the NTRC’s website www.ntrc.vc/internetsubsidy/, or persons can visit the NTRC’s Office located on the Second Floor of the NIS Building to complete the forms.

Persons can also call 457 2279 or follow the NTRC on Facebook and Instagram.

