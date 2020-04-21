WATER SHORTAGE INTO JUNE

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority CWSA, Garth Saunders said the interruption to its services is expected to prolong for the next month or even longer.

Mr. Saunders made the disclosure during NBC’s Face to Face program this week.

He said, because of the lack of rainfall, it is expected that the current drought conditions and water rationing will continue possibly into the month of June.

He said they will continue to utilize Social Media and other avenues to keep the public informed on all developments and he appealed to members of the public to continue working along with the CWSA to have all issues addressed.

Mr. Garth Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority.

