TAIWAN HAND OVER

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is preparing to hand over a number of medical equipment to the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment tomorrow morning.

According to a release from the Ministry, the embassy will donate forty thousand surgical masks and six thermal imaging devices.

The items represent a further contribution from Taiwan to this country’s national response to COVID 19.

Tomorrow’s hand over takes place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room commencing at 9:00, in the morning.











